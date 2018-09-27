Vista Schools to be Honored with National Award

Seven Vista Schools to Receive USDA Gold Level Healthier US School Designation

WHAT: Seven Vista Unified School District (VUSD) elementary schools are among 270 schools nationally to receive the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Healthier US School (HUSSC) Gold level award. The HUSSC program began in 2004 and is a voluntary certification initiative recognizing those schools enrolled in Team Nutrition that have created healthier school environments through promotion of nutrition and physical activity.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 11; Vista Academy of Visual And Performing Arts. 600 N. Santa Fe Ave. Vista.

10:30 a.m. – USDA Healthier US School Challenge Gold Level Award Presentation to students, teachers and staff

– USDA Healthier US School Challenge Gold Level Award Presentation to students, teachers and staff 11 a.m. – Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts student performances

– Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts student performances 11:45 a.m. – Activity stations for students and school culinary garden tours

WHO: Jesus Mendoza; western regional administrator, US Department of Agriculture

Kimberly Frinzell ; director of nutrition services, CA Department of Education

; director of nutrition services, CA Department of Education Cindy A. Jewell ; chair of the board, United Fresh Foundation/Chef Ann Foundation

; chair of the board, United Fresh Foundation/Chef Ann Foundation Honorable Judy Ritter ; mayor of Vista

; mayor of Vista Brock Smith; Executive Director of Facilities and Operations, Vista Unified School District

More than 200 5th grade students, teachers and staff

WHY: VUSD schools including Beaumont Elementary; Bobier Elementary; Foothill Oak Elementary; Grapevine Elementary; Hannalei Elementary; Maryland Elementary; Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts are being honored for investing in healthier school environments including:

Purchasing over 70,000 pounds of produce from California farms, including several locally-based farms

Establishing or supporting school gardens at each of the schools being honored

Providing salad bars to each of the schools being honored

Schools providing “second-chance breakfast”

All schools participating in the district’s Farm-to-School initiative

VISUALS: Mobile Dairy Classroom : Provided by the California Dairy Council, this mobile classroom features a live cow and a chance for students to learn, “how milk and dairy foods are produced and how they contribute to healthy eating.”

Rethink Your Drink: Students are given the opportunity to sample fruit-infused waters and other alternatives to sugary drinks. Provided by Live Well San Diego .

Farmers Market: A goodie bag of fresh produce will be provided to the students participating in the event, along with information about VUSD’s Farm To School program.

Fitness Activities: Students will have a chance to exercise in a fun and engaging way at this fitness station.