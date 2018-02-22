Vista Schools Encourage More Students to Begin their Day with Breakfast

“I Heart School Breakfast” Campaign Encourages Vista Unified Families to Choose Breakfast at School

VISTA, CA; FEBRUARY 2018 – To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available for school breakfast, Vista Unified schools will celebrate National School Breakfast Week during March 5-9, 2018 .

CELEBRATION EVENT: While the campaign is district-wide, a celebration event will take place at Maryland Elementary School at 7:25 AM on Monday, March 5 th, 2018. The event will feature a “Breakfast Is The Best” photo booth for students and school staff, sample menu items for parents and teachers, nutrition-themed costumed guests and more. Maryland is located at 700 North Ave. Vista, CA 92083.

ABOUT NATIONAL SCHOOL BREAKFAST WEEK

Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. However, US Department of Agriculture data show that more and more students are starting their day with a nutritious breakfast in their school cafeterias. The School Breakfast Program currently serves more than 14 million students every day. Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:

· Reach higher levels of achievement in math

· Score higher on standardized tests

· Have better concentration, memory and alertness

· Have improved attendance, behavior, and academic performance

· Maintain a healthy weight

STARTING THE DAY READY TO LEARN

The National School Breakfast Week (NSBW) campaign theme, “I Heart School Breakfast”, reminds the entire school community that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students. Students will be encouraged to show their enthusiasm for “I Heart School Breakfast” from March 5-9 as the district introduces its new spring menu across the entire district.

“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is one way to ensure students are getting the best education possible,” says Jamie Phillips, Director of Child Nutrition Services for Vista Unified. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about the many fresh, healthy and delicious meal choices we offer.”

The district serves over 6,500 breakfast meals daily through the federally funded School Breakfast Program. School nutrition professionals in Vista Unified prepare breakfast and lunches every day that meet federal nutrition standards – limiting fat, calories and sodium – while encouraging students to choose from the fruits, vegetables and whole grains offered with school meals.”

Vista Unified changes its menus three times yearly to provide students with multiple choices for meals each day, as well as to introduce students to new foods. Breakfast items range from a yogurt, berry and granola parfait, breakfast burritos with homemade salsa, various baked goods, an array of cereals, mini waffles, and more.

Fresh fruit is always available with every breakfast. In addition to a dedicated breakfast period before school, every elementary school in the district, as well as several middle and high schools offer a “second-chance breakfast” in the morning to allow for students to fuel up for their days.

The “I Heart School Breakfast” campaign is made possible by the School Nutrition Association and Kellogg’s®.

Parents and students can follow the fun on Facebook.com/TrayTalk using the hashtag #NSBW18

About National School Breakfast Week

National School Breakfast Week was launched in 1989 to raise awareness of the availability of the School Breakfast Program, a federally assisted meal program operating in public and non-profit private schools and residential child care institutions since 1975.