Zumper San Diego Metro June Report

The Zumper San Diego Metro Report analyzed active listings in June across 17 metro cities to show the most and least expensive cities and cities with the fastest growing rents. The California state median was $1,764 last month.

Cities Ranked By Rent

The Most Expensive

–Solana Beach, CA saw rent drop $140 to $2,610 but continued to rank as the priciest in the metro.

–Coronado, CA remained second with rent at $2,550.

–Encinitas, CA rent grew $100 to $2,010, though it stayed the third most expensive.

The Least Expensive

–National City, CA was the most affordable city with one bedrooms priced at $1,290.

–El Cajon, CA followed closely behind as second with rent at $1,300.

–Encinitas & Santee, CA were tied for third with rents both at $1,360.

Growth Rate

The Fastest Growing (Y/Y%)

–Vista, CA had the fastest growing rent since this time last year, up 15.9%.

–Lemon Grove, CA was second with rent climbing 15.8%.

–La Mesa, CA saw rent jump 15.4%, making it third.

The Fastest Growing (M/M%)

–Encinitas, CA rent had the largest monthly growth rate, increasing 5.2%.

–Coronado, Carlsbad, & National City, CA all tied for second with prices growing 4.9%.

–Imperial Beach, CA was third with rent climbing 4.6% last month.