Zuest Family Spinners Cottage Dedication October 7, 2018

Vista, CA –The Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum (AGSEM) announces that the dedication of the Zuest Family Spinners Cottage will take place on Sunday October 7, 2018 at 1:00 pm on the grounds of the Museum. The 3,600 ft2 Zuest Family Spinners Cottage, located on the AGSEM grounds, will house the Henzie Fiber Arts Collection, donated to AGSEM by Susie Henzie,

A longtime member of the Southern California Handweavers Guild and a former Handweavers Guild of America Board Member, Mrs. Henzie is a nationally recognized expert in the field of fiber arts, has authored “After the Wheel, the Reel” on her collection, and has served as a consultant to the film and television industries.

Mrs. Henzie has spent her life traveling the globe to collect antique to modern fiber-related equipment from Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, and the Americas. While portions of her collection have been displayed at museums and galleries over the years, her dream has been to have her entire collection on permanent display to be studied and enjoyed by all. Now located in the Zuest Family Spinners Cottage, the Henzie Collection includes more than 50 spinning wheels, 75 looms (including the loom used in the famous television series “Roots”), and hundreds of other artifacts.

“AGSEM is honored to receive and display the Henzie Fiber Arts Collection, regarded as one of the finest and more comprehensive private collections in the world today,” said Ashley M. Jaques, Interim Executive Director of AGSEM. “Dedicating the Zuest Family Spinners Cottage is an important milestone in AGSEM’s mission to actively demonstrate early American life and technology as one of the premier educational and recreational facilities in North San Diego County.”

The Zuest Family Spinners Cottage is the realization of over four years of fundraising and dedicated volunteer activities by Museum members including the Palomar Handweavers Guild at AGSEM, supportive donors, and the community. The Museum thanks the Zuest family who provided the primary funding for to the construction of the Spinners Cottage. The Zuest family are active philanthropists in the San Diego community, and Michelle Zuest, herself an award-winning spinner and weaver, is a long-time member of the Palomar Handweavers Guild at AGSEM.

The Henzie collection adds to the AGSEM’s Fiber Arts Program, a great Southern California asset. Fiber artists of the Palomar Handweavers Guild at AGSEM founded the weaving and spinning programs at the Museum and regularly demonstrate these important “Americana” skills. The Program serves a wide variety of community groups, including Scouts, youth groups, and K-12 students studying aspects of U.S. culture and history, and also teaches and trains adults who volunteer throughout the region. With the acquisition of the Henzie Fiber Arts Collection, AGSEM can preserve and house unique and important historic artifacts and use them to extend its mission to educate future generations in fiber arts.

About the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum... Located on 55 acres, the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum (AGSEM) has been in Vista California since 1976, growing to become one of the premier educational and recreational facilities in North San Diego County.

The AGSEM collection focuses on the era from 1849 through the early 1960s, with exhibits that actively demonstrate early American life and technology. Distinct from traditional museums, the AGSEM collection is maintained in operating condition and used during a wide range of events held on the grounds.

Since its organization, AGSEM has become a parent organization to several groups, including the California Blacksmith Association: Vista Force; N’ Scale Short Track Railroad; Palomar Handweavers Guild at AGSEM; and the West Coast Clock and Watch Museum.

Visit AGSEM at www.agsem.com and on Facebook at Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum