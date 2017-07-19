Loading...
 Zootopia – Free Movie in the Park San Marcos

 Zootopia – Free Movie in the Park
The City of San Marcos will be presenting the movie, Zootopia, at Woodland Park, 671 Woodland Parkway on Friday, July 21. The movie will be presented on a large inflatable screen in high definition format. Preshow activities including a jump house start at 6:30 pm and the movie starts at dusk. Bring beach chairs or blankets for lawn seating. Picnics are welcome. Snacks will be sold by the Boys and Girls Club of San Marcos. For further information, go to www.san-marcos.net.
