Join ILACSD as we team up with the City of Vista to bring you a Zero Waste 101 Workshop focused on organics! On Saturday, August 25, 2018, we will be hosting the Save Your Scraps Workshop from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens located at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA 92084. The workshop is complimentary and open to the public!

Come by and learn how to keep organics out of the landfill by shopping smart, storing food properly, and composting your scraps. We will also cover water conservation topics, such as ocean-friendly gardens and laundry-to-landscape systems. Visit educational booths, participate in one of the hands-on activities, and bring in gently used items you were planning to donate and participate in the Swap ‘n’ Shop! Swap ‘n’ Shop participants can exchange or donate those items giving them a second life and keeping them out of the landfill. Activities include a ‘make and take’ food waste project and an eco-friendly kids’ craft. You can register online or at the event!

See you there!

Register today!