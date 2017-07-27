Zable Foundation Supports Just in Time for Foster Youth With $1 Million Challenge Grant

San Diego, CA – Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT) has reached a new milestone of support and partnership with the announcement of a $1,000,000 challenge grant from the Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation. The funds will be distributed over three years and enhance JIT’s capacity to serve more young people leaving the foster care system with its transformative model of creating a community of support for them, not just today but for years to come.

“As we work together to break the cycle of foster care for transition age youth through high impact services delivered by a community of volunteers, we are fortunate to build ever more powerful partnerships with organizations like the Zable Foundation that share our passion for creating lasting change. ” said Don Wells, Executive Director of JIT. “This outcome is truly the result of years of innovation to achieve real impact for transition age youth that has led to this extraordinary opportunity to keep our promise to these deserving young people.”

JIT engages a caring community of volunteers to help transition age foster youth, ages 18-26, achieve self-sufficiency and well being when they leave the foster care system without family support. JIT consistently delivers services to young men and women to help them become confident, capable and connected, led by a staff of former foster youth who understand the challenges participants face. The core of JIT’s philosophy is that the most critical gap for youth in foster care has been a lack of connection so the solution is resources provided along with lasting relationships to caring volunteers and peers.

Wells noted that the challenge grant is also an opportunity to mobilize JIT’s network of support. In order to receive the full $1,000,000 grant, JIT must secure matching three-year written commitments. The deadline for the first match of $333,000 is September 30, 2017, with $667,000 in additional 3-year written commitments by June 30, 2018. If JIT meets this challenge, then the Zable Foundation will make the second payment of $333,000 bySeptember 30, 2018 and the third payment of $334,000 by September 30, 2019.

“This is an incredible time for JIT, our community and the young people we serve.” said Wells. “We look forward to helping to change the world for transition age youth in San Diego and it’s exciting to have the means to make that vision a reality.”