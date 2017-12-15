January 8th is Cutoff for YPO/Palomar College Percussion Ensemble Auditions
Advanced Percussion Players Age 15-25 to Begin Rehearsals in January
The Youth Philharmonic Orchestra (YPO) of San Diego opened auditions for its Percussion Ensemble, with a cutoff of Jan. 8. This program, in partnership with Palomar College, offers a Percussion Ensemble for advanced percussion players age 15-25 to perform music from the vast array of percussion ensemble literature. Ensemble members learn different and unusual techniques of playing styles and experience the use of a variety of percussion instruments, both traditional and nontraditional. Musicians learn how to communicate with other musicians in a chamber ensemble setting, and have a unique opportunity to perform more difficult music with other advanced percussionists. To schedule an audition, contact Heather Barclay, Artistic Director and Conductor, at (619) 890-0161 or email at berksmusic@yahoo.com. The nonprofit YPO mission is to enhance the musical, social and intellectual growth of young musicians of all ethnic, cultural and economic backgrounds. For more info about YPO, please visit www.yposd.org.