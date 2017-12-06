Youth Choir, Santa Featured At Annual Christmas Party

Jack Larimer … Santa Claus is coming to town Sunday, December 10! He put the Vista Historical Society on his early schedule and plans to have his sleigh touch down at our annual Christmas Party.

The Moonlight Holiday Youth Choir is back “by popular demand” after the last six year’s delightful performances. The choir will present a variety of Christmas music.

Following the performance, Santa will be there to take requests, and he’ll have a gift for each of his young visitors. The tables will be beautifully decorated, as always, and there will be an array of delectable holiday treats.

The traditional annual party, sponsored by Mayor Judy Ritter, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Park Terrace Café of the Gloria E. McClellan Adult Activity Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive (at the east end of Brengle Terrace Park). There is no charge, and families and all those interested in Vista’s amazing history are invited.