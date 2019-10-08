Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Youth Basketball Registration

Youth Basketball Registration

By   /  October 7, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista CA, — Registration for the 2019/20 season will be held at the Jim Porter Recreation Center at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive this October with practices starting in November.

Registration Dates – October 9 & 10, 6 pm – 8 pm: open to all

Assessment Dates

Boys
Division C – Born in 2010: Monday, November. 4 at 6 – 7 pm
Division B – Born in 2008 –2009: Wednesday, October 23; Last Name A – L at 6 pm; M – Z at 7 pm
Division A – Born in 2006-2007: Monday, October 28; Last Name A – L at 6 pm; M – Z at 7 pm
Division AA – Born in 2002 –2005: Wednesday, November. 13 at 6 pm

Girls
Division B – Born in 2008-2009: Monday, October 21 at 6 pm
Division A – Born in 2006-2007: Monday, October 21 at 7pm

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 4 hours ago on October 7, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 8, 2019 @ 1:15 am
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

This Week In Cougar Athletics

Read More →