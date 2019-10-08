Youth Basketball Registration

Vista CA, — Registration for the 2019/20 season will be held at the Jim Porter Recreation Center at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive this October with practices starting in November.

Registration Dates – October 9 & 10, 6 pm – 8 pm: open to all

Assessment Dates

Boys

Division C – Born in 2010: Monday, November. 4 at 6 – 7 pm

Division B – Born in 2008 –2009: Wednesday, October 23; Last Name A – L at 6 pm; M – Z at 7 pm

Division A – Born in 2006-2007: Monday, October 28; Last Name A – L at 6 pm; M – Z at 7 pm

Division AA – Born in 2002 –2005: Wednesday, November. 13 at 6 pm

Girls

Division B – Born in 2008-2009: Monday, October 21 at 6 pm

Division A – Born in 2006-2007: Monday, October 21 at 7pm