Young Artist Phenom Performs in Escondido

Catch Pianist Nathan Lee on June 23rd

Escondido, CA. – June, 2019 – Seattle-area pianist, Nathan Lee will be performing for one-night only at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Sunday, June 23rd at 3:30pm in the Center Theater.

“With a fluid technique and good musical instincts, Nathan Lee gave lively, articulate accounts of Bach and Mozart, showed a flair for jazz with the 20th-century composer Nikolai Kapustin, and tossed off the virtuosic challenges of Grünfeld’s concert paraphrase of Die Fledermaus” – THE NEW YORK TIMES

Nathan Lee began playing the piano at the age of six and made his orchestral debut at the age of nine.

At the age of 15, Nathan Lee won First Prize in the 2016 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, as well as 14 special prizes. Recent engagements this season include his Kennedy Center debut on the 39th Young Concert Artists Series in Washington, D.C.

Nathan Lee has already been heard with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on NPR’s From the Top, and he shared the stage with Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Lang Lang on the Seattle Symphony’s Gala Evening. Catch this rising star when he comes to Escondido!

Tickets for the show are $35-$55 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show including his program as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/nathan-lee/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido…With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.