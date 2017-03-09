Yoga In The Garden – Alta Vista Botanical Gardens

YOGA IN THE GARDEN

Saturdays 9:30-10:30 am

Ongoing- $10 drop in

Come and get in touch with Nature… Relax your body and Renew your spirit

Basic Yoga flow format… No prior Yoga experience required.

Seated breathing, followed by a flow of poses and always ending with a great relaxation!

Yoga is traditionally practiced in bare feet on an empty stomach. No strong perfumes please.

Some yoga mats are available to borrow.

Email us if you have any questions: Louisemcd61@gmail.com shellyshelly@cox.net

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive. Visit altavistagardens.org