XXV: The Silver Anniversary Exhibition Opens At California Center For Arts

Escondido, CA. – The California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum is pleased to announce their 2019 fall exhibition.

XXV: The Silver Anniversary Exhibition opens at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 and is on view through December 1st, 2019.

In celebration of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido’s 25th anniversary season, selections from the Museum’s permanent collection will be on view.

The exhibition will also include ephemera and photos from throughout the Center’s history as well as our annual Día de los Muertos altar.

This exhibition includes artists Tony Berlant, Doris Bittar, Jean Lowe, Robert Mapplethorpe, Ernest Silva, Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Therman Statom, and Harry Sternberg, among others.

Museum Hours: Tuesday-Saturday: 10 AM-5 PM, Sunday: 1 PM-5 PM, Monday: Closed. General Museum Admission: Adults $12, Seniors and Students $6, Military and Children under 18 FREE

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido…With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.