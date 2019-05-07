WWII Era Aircraft Provide a Chance to View History Up-Close and Personnel at Palomar Airport

TR Robertson

The first weekend in May found hundreds of visitors visiting Palomar Airport, in Carlsbad, to walk around, climb in and for some fly in authentic, reconstructed WWII aircraft, most involved in air battles in the European or Pacific campaigns. The airplanes tour is sponsored by the Collings Foundation as part of their Wings of Freedom Tour. This tour will cover 110 cities over 300 days as part of a “living history” tour. For those that missed the chance to see these planes in Carlsbad, the tour will be in Ramona the weekend of May 6-8.

“The purpose of the Collings Foundation is to organize and support “living history” events and the presentation of historical artifacts and content that enable Americans to learn more about their heritage through direct participation.” They are a non-profit Educational Foundation founded in 1979. Since 1989 the major focus of the Foundation has been the “Wings of Freedom Tour”. They have a large museum located in Hudson, Maine. The Foundation also sponsors on site and off site educational programs and workshops. They also own the largest held collection of historic tanks and military artifacts in the world as well as sixty-six American built automobiles and vehicles from the early days of the last century. Included in this collection is Fred Duesenberg’s personal Duesenberg and Al Capone’s 1940 Cadillac. In the aviation museum the collection includes the 1902 Wright Brothers glider and numerous other planes from the early years of the development of aircraft.

Arriving at Palomar Airport and walking to an area designated for the WWII aircraft and a waiting area for visitors and participants in the various flying adventures offered for this day, I worked my way through the small crowd and was introduced to Demi Bam, Flight Coordinator for the Wings of Freedom Tour. Demi is a young lady who has recently joined the tour group. She gave me a detailed introduction to the Collings Foundation purpose and took me on the tarmac for a personal tour of the large B-17 Flying Fortress. The B-17 is the bomber used for most of the daylight bombing runs on the German lines, including the flights and bombing of Germany once the Germans had been pushed back into their country. This particular B-17 was completed in 1945 and did not see action in the war but was used for Air/Sea rescue operations and as a plane used to drop water on forest fires. The plane crashed in 1987 and had to be completely rebuilt to resemble the B-17 bombers used in the WWII war efforts. It is named “Nine-O-Nine” in honor of a 91st Bomb Group of the 323 Squadron and a plane that completed 140 missions, 18 of them to Berlin, without losing a crewman. Demi took me on an up-close-and-personal tour or the interior of this plane. Needless to say, everything was close quarters and extremely tight. I kept bumping my head on overhead structures making me wonder how airmen of the day managed to move around the plane. I was also reminded of a Steven Spielberg Amazing Stories television show he made called “The Mission”, starring Kevin Costner. The show was filmed in black and white and concerned a B-17 crew during WWII that had flown and made bombing runs with no issues due to the luck of the belly gunner. This person climbed into an incredibly small bubble in the middle of the plane, hanging underneath the plane with double machine guns to protect the plane from attack from underneath. As the story goes, the plane is attacked, the landing gear damaged and the belly gunner trapped beneath the plane due to the attack. The plane had to make a belly landing and the belly gunner was doomed, but as fate, luck and Spielberg would have it, he survived. Seeing this belly gun showed me this would have been extremely difficult to accomplish and how incredibly small this area of the plane was.

Demi next took me to the B-24 Liberator called “Witchcraft”. This plane was mainly used in the Pacific Theater, but it did fly some in the European battle. Again, I was allowed to climb inside, and again it was a tight, cramp fit, but a little roomier that the B-17. I was introduced to Taigh Ramey, the piolet of this B-24, who would be taking guests on flights today. Taigh is the President of the Stockton Field Aviation Museum, he works on vintage planes and he offers the Bomber Camp in how to operate bombers, drop bombs, shoot the machine guns and wear vintage costumes and eat GI food from the GI Cookbook experiencing what it must have been like to be a WWII crew member. This camp is set for May 30-31 for those interested. You can call 209-534-4466 or e mail taigh@twinbeech.com for more information. Taigh allowed me to climb into the piolets compartment and gave me a history of this particular plane. The plane had been transferred to the Royal Air Force and took part in the Battle of the Pacific. After the war it was abandoned in Khanpur, India. The plane was restored by the Indian Air Force and was used until 1968. Abandoned again, the plane would be acquired by Doug Arnold in 1981, disassembled and brought to England. The Collins Family purchased the plane and brought the plane to Boston, Mass, transferring it to Maine. The plane had to be completely disassembled and the 1.2 million parts cleaned, repaired or rebuilt to bring it to flying condition. Five years later, the plane was air worthy. It would be restored, eventually, to represent a plane that flew with the 8th Air Force in the European Theater traveling at 170 mile per hour. It is the only remaining B-24 in operation.

Across the tarmac set a B-25 Mitchell bomber. This plane is reminiscent of the bombers flown by Billy Mitchell and his men off of the USS Hornet for the first American attack on the Japanese Mainland, the famous Doolittle Raid. This plane is capable of speeds of 200 mph. This bomber is called “Tondelayo”. After the war years, the B-25 was used as a transport aircraft and as a fire-bomber in some of America’s most forested areas.

Taigh took me over to the two fighter aircraft on this “Wings of Freedom Tour”. The first one I saw was the Curtis P-40B Warhawk. This particular fighter was first used by the Army Air Corp. It was involved in an accident and in was in a hanger in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. The plane would be repaired, only to crash again in 1942, killing the piolet. What remained of the plane would be recovered in 1985 and restored in Torrance, Calif. The shark teeth and eyes on the planes, like the P-40B, were painted to put fear in the Japanese. The P-40B was mainly a low altitude fighter.

Next to the P40B was the North American P-51 Mustang, one of the world’s most successful and recognizable aircraft of its time. The P-51 was one of the first fighters used to escort bombers into Germany and back. The P-51 had a Rolls Royce Merlin engine that would eventually be built by Packard. This particular plane is one of the newest acquisitions by the Collings Foundation. It will eventually have all of the markings and details of the West Virginia Air Guard, 167 Fighter Squadron called “Toulouse Nuts”.

I also had the opportunity to be introduced to retired Brigadier General Robert “Bob” Cardenas, a decorated WWII hero who was part of the 506th Bombardment Squadron, Army Air Corps, 44th Bomb Group, “Flying Eightballs”, who at age 24 on his 20th and final bombing run, piloted a B-17 on a bombing run to Germany, lost three engines while completing the bombing, parachuting out of the plane with his crew and swimming across Lake Constance to get to Switzerland and safety. He would take part in a variety of experimental aircraft testing flights after WWII. Cardenas would also participate in the Korean War and Vietnam War, retiring after 43 years of service. He currently serves, at age 99, on the Veteran Administration’s Memorial and Cemetery Committee as well as a trustee of the Flight Test Historical Foundation at Edwards Air Force Base. Seeing the B-17 must bring back a wealth of memories to the General.

All of these planes were available for a variety of flying experiences. Admission to see the planes is $15 for adults and $5 for children. VIP experiences available include a 30 minute flight aboard the B-17 or the B-24 for $450 per person. Flights in the B-25 are $400 per person. Flight training “stick time” is offered in the P-51 for $2,400 for a half hour of $3,400 for an hour; or in the P-40B Warhawk for $2,200/$3,200. The planes will depart depending on the weather. For reservations and more information call 800-568-8924nor go to www.collingsfoundation.or or www.cfdn.org. The Ramona Airport is located at 2450 Montecito Road. Planes will be on display from noon to 5 pm on May 6, and 9:30 am to 5 pm on May 7 and 9:30 am to noon on May 8th. The next chance to see these planes will be at the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana beginning May 8th. Don’t miss this opportunity to see a part of history most us only read about in history classes.