Writers Read Presents Writers on Domestic Violence

FALLBROOK, CA., September 25, 2018—In recognition of October’s designation as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will feature four local writers responding to violence against women, children and intimate partners. The reading is Tuesday, October 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

The featured authors are Sara Marchant of Anza, Yazmin Navarro of Camp Pendleton, Penny Perry of Rainbow, and Kit-Bacon Gressitt of Fallbrook and host of Writers Read.

The eclectic group of writers illustrates the diversity of victims and survivors of domestic violence, who represent every sex, age, race, ethnicity, faith, socio-economic class and ability. The goal of Domestic Violence Awareness Month—and of this reading—is to increase understanding of domestic and sexual violence as a means to reducing its incidence.

This year’s month-long campaign encourages community members to “do your part” to end domestic violence. This might look different for each person, but the key is to act. When individuals go beyond raising awareness to taking action, change can occur. By speaking out about domestic violence, reporting witnessed or suspected violence, and advocating for policies that support intervention before violence occurs or that protect survivors, communities move toward becoming domestic violence-free.

The subject of this reading is a difficult one, but learning from survivors of violence is a step toward “doing your part.”

The free reading begins with open mic for poetry and prose on any theme.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig Streets.

The next Writers Read, on Tuesday, November 13, will feature the Veterans’ Writing Group of San Diego County. Visit www.ExcuseMeImWriting.com for details.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or 760-522-1064.