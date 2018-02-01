Writers Read Presents Liska Jacobs, Author of ‘Catalina’

Fallbrook, CA, Jan. 31, 2018—Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series, will feature Southern California debut author Liska Jacobs and her novel, “Catalina.” The reading is Tuesday, February 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. The author’s presentation is preceded by open mic for prose and poetry.

“Catalina” (MCD/FSG Originals, November 2017) is a magnetic, provocative novel chronicling a young woman’s downward spiral. At least, that’s her plan. She has just been fired from MoMA on the heels of an affair with her married boss, and she retreats to Los Angeles to blow her severance package on whatever it takes to numb the pain.

Described by the Los Angeles Times as “Part California story, part feminist social commentary,” the novel “tracks, with a sense of inevitability, the fallout of a woman with the audacity to make her own mistakes.”

Jacobs, a Los Angeles native, holds an MFA from the University of California, Riverside. Her essays and short fiction have appeared in The Rumpus, the Los Angeles Review of Books, Literary Hub, The Millions, and The Hairpin, among other publications.

“Catalina” will be available for sale and signing by the author. Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig Streets.

The next Writers Read, on Tuesday, March 13, will feature the creative writing students of Palomar College.

Visit www.ExcuseMeImWriting.com for details.

More information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt kbgressitt@gmail.com or 760-522-1064.