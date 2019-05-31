Writers Read Presents Huda Al-Marashi, Author of ‘First Comes Marriage’

Fallbrook, CA, May 28, 2019—Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series, will feature debut author Huda Al-Marashi on Tuesday, June 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the library’s Community Room.

Al-Marashi’s cross-culture memoir, “First Comes Marriage: My Not-So-Typical American Love Story,” reveals the complexities of life as a contemporary Iraqi-American raised in an immigrant family defined by conservative traditions.

According to a “Washington Post “review, “If Jane Austen had grown up as a first-gen daughter of Iraqi parents in the 1990s, she might have written this.”

Other works by Al-Marashi have appeared in “The Washington Post,” the “Los Angeles Times,” “Al Jazeera,” “VIDA Review,” “The Rumpus,” “The Offing,” and elsewhere. She is the recipient of a Cuyahoga County Creative Workforce Fellowship and an Aspen Summer Words Emerging Writer Fellowship.

Author Huda Al-Marashi

Al-Marashi’s presentation will be preceded by open mic for original prose and poetry. Following the presentation, “First Comes Marriage” will be available for sale and signing.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig Streets.

There is no July reading. Our next Writers Read, on Tuesday, August 13, will feature Sara Marchant, author of “Proof of Loss” (Otis Books, 2019), a memoir about family, loss, and resilience.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or 760-522-1064.