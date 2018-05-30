Writers Read Presents Emerging Writer C. Gregory Thompson

Fallbrook, CA– May 29, 2018—Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will feature emerging writer C. Gregory Thompson on Tuesday, June 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room.

Thompson, a Pushcart Prize nominee, lives in Los Angeles, Calif., where he writes fiction, nonfiction, plays, and memoir. His work has appeared or is forthcoming in “Storgy Magazine,” “Writers Resist,” “Five:2:One,” “Cowboy Jamboree,” “Full Grown People,” “The Offbeat,” “Printers Row Journal,” and “Reunion: The Dallas Review.”

Four of Thompson’s short stories were included in the 2017 New Short Fiction Series. He was named a finalist in the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival’s 2015 Fiction Contest. And, his short play, “Cherry,” won two playwriting awards.

He earned an MFA in Creative Writing and Writing for the Performing Arts at the University of California, Riverside/Palm Desert, in 2016, and he has recently completed his first short story collection.

The free reading begins with open mic for poetry and prose, followed by the author presentation and discussion.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig Streets.

There is no reading in July—take a book to the beach! The next Writers Read, on Tuesday, August 14, will be an all-open-mic night, “Come Out of the Closet and Read,” for all those writers who’ve not yet dared to share their creative writing—and those who have. Visit www.ExcuseMeImWriting.com for details.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or 760-522-1064.