Writers Read Presents Bestselling Author Tod Goldberg

Fallbrook, CA., August 2018—Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will feature bestselling author and Tod Goldberg on Tuesday, September 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

Goldberg is the New York Times bestselling author of more than a dozen books, including the novels “Gangsterland,” a finalist for the Hammett Prize, and its sequel “Gangster Nation,” due for release in paperback in time for the reading. He earned an MFA in Creative Writing and Literature from Bennington College and now directs the University of California, Riverside, Low Residency MFA Program in Creative Writing and Writing for the Performing Arts, in Palm Desert.

Goldberg’s first novel in the series, “Gangsterland,” introduces Sal Cupertine, a legendary hit man

for the Chicago Mafia, known for his ability to get in and out of a crime without a trace. Until now. His first-ever mistake forces Sal to botch an assassination. This puts too much heat on Sal, and he knows this failed job will be his death sentence to the Mafia. So, a few surgeries and some intensive training, and Sal Cupertine is gone, disappeared into the identity of Rabbi David Cohen. And the wickedly dark and funny story is on.

“Gangster Nation,” although enjoyable as a stand-alone book, continues hitman Sal Cupertine’s ribald story as he tries to extricate himself from the guise of Vegas Rabbi David Cohen.

Goldberg is also the author of “House of Secrets” (Grand Central), which he co-authored with New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer; “Living Dead Girl” (Soho Press), a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize; “Fake, Liar, Cheat” (Pocket Books/MTV); the popular “Burn Notice” series, including “The Fix,” “The End Game,” “The Giveaway,” “The Reformed” and “The Bad Beat” (Penguin); and two collections of short stories.

The free reading begins with open mic for poetry and prose, followed by the author presentation and discussion.

Goldberg’s novel will be available for sale and signing.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig Streets.

The next Writers Read, on Tuesday, October 9, will highlight national Domestic Violence Awareness Month and feature Yazmin Navarro, Kathy O’Fallon, Penny Perry and reading host Kit-Bacon Gressitt. Visit www.ExcuseMeImWriting.com for details.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or 760-522-1064.