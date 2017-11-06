Writers Read Presents Author Deanne Stillman – “Blood Brothers”

The story of Sitting Bull and Buffalo Bill’s unlikely friendship

FALLBROOK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2017—Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series, will feature Southwest author Deanne Stillman and her new book, “Blood Brothers: The Story of the Strange Friendship between Sitting Bull and Buffalo Bill.” The reading is Tuesday, November 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. The author’s presentation is preceded by open mic.

“Blood Brothers” (Simon & Schuster, October 2017) is a deeply researched story that reveals the unlikely friendship between Sitting Bull, a Lakota holy man, and William F. Cody, creator of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show, which traveled around the country and Europe.

The divergence of the two characters’ cultures, and the tumultuous times of Western expansion and violent Native oppression, make the two men’s unusual friendship all the more intriguing.

Stillman is the award-winning author of the acclaimed books “Twentynine Palms,” “Mustang: The Saga of the Wild Horse in the American West” and “Desert Reckoning.”

“Blood Brothers” will be available for sale and signing by the author.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig Streets.

There is no reading in December. The next Writers Read, on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, will feature “Not My President: The Anthology of Dissent” and several of its contributing authors. Visit www.ExcuseMeImWriting.com for details.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or 760-522-1064.