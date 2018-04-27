Writers Read Presents Author and Veterinarian Suzy Fincham-Gray 

FALLBROOK, Calif., Apr. 24, 2018—Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will feature author and veterinarian, Dr. Suzy Fincham-Gray,on Tuesday, May 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Fincham-Gray will be reading from and discussing her recent released memoir, “My Patients and Other Animals: A Veterinarian’s Stories of Love, Loss, and Hope.”

The pursuit of a childhood dream took Fincham-Gray on a journey into veterinary medicine, from pastoral farms on the English–Welsh border to emergency rooms in urban American animal hospitals, with thousands of stories collected along the way.

The author is now a small animal internal medicine specialist based in San Diego. Her stories represent some of the most emotionally challenging and rewarding cases of her career, and the complex issues faced by people who love animals.

The free reading begins with open mic for poetry and prose, followed by the author presentation and discussion. Copies of “My Patients and Other Animals” will be available for sale and signing at the reading.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig Streets.

The next Writers Read, on Tuesday, June 12, will feature emerging writer C. Gregory Thompson. Visit www.ExcuseMeImWriting.comfor details.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or 760-522-1064.