Writers Read Hosts Launch of T. Jefferson Parker’s New Thriller, ‘The Room of White Fire’

FALLBROOK, Calif., August 2017—Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series, will host the launch of best-selling author T. Jefferson Parker’s new thriller, “The Room of White Fire.” The launch is Tuesday, August 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

A return to Parker’s thriller roots, “The Room of White Fire” introduces a new series with a new hero, poised to rival Parker’s vastly popular Charlie Hood Border collection.

Private investigator Roland Ford is a former cop and Marine, and a loner who nonetheless plays host to a haphazard commune of kindred misfits.

Contracted to locate Clay Hickman, a troubled young veteran escaped from a secured mental health facility, Ford initiates the search in his typical low-key and skeptical way. But he soon finds himself at mortal risk from competing insidious agendas for Clay, who harbors a dark secret with the potential to harm himself, his former colleagues and the CIA.

With Parker’s gift for creating captivating tension and full-blooded characters, “The Room of White Fire” reveals the devastating effects of war on all its victims, those who wage it and those against whom it is waged.

Ford’s daring and desperate attempt to save Clay from himself—and forces determined to silence him—draws all of the characters into a riveting and poignant conclusion.

A three-time Edgar Award winner, Parker will discuss his book and writing life, and take questions from the audience. “The Room of White Fire” will be available for sale and signing by the author.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig Streets. The parking lot is accessible from both side streets.

The next Writers Read, on Tuesday, September 12, will feature “Not My President: The Anthology of Dissent.” Visit www.ExcuseMeImWriting.com for details.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or 760-522-1064.