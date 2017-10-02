Writers Read Hosts Debut Mystery Author Danielle Mages Amato 10/30

FALLBROOK, CA—Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series, will feature San Diego-based, debut mystery author Danielle Mages Amato. Amato, the dramaturg at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre, will read from and discuss her novel, “The Hidden Memory of Objects,” preceded by open mic. The reading is Tuesday, October 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

“The Hidden Memory of Objects” (HarperCollins, 2017) is a complex and fast-paced mystery, set in and around contemporary Washington, D.C., and in flashbacks to the past, including the 1865 assassination of President Abe Lincoln. Although published as young adult fiction, the book is enjoyable for mystery fans of any age.

The story’s protagonist, Megan Brown, has lost her brother, Tyler, in reported circumstances she does not want to believe. Her quest for the truth leads her to discoveries about life, her family and herself, including her sudden and mystifying ability to observe memories inherent in significant objects she touches.

“The Hidden Memory of Objects” is such a strong debut novel, that it was optioned for a possible television series months before its release. The book will be available for sale and signing by the author.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig Streets.

The next Writers Read, on Tuesday, November 14, will feature returning author Deanne Stillman with her new book, “Blood Brothers: The Story of the Strange Friendship Between Sitting Bull and Buffalo Bill.” Visit www.ExcuseMeImWriting.com for details.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or 760-522-1064.