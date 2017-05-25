Writers Read Features Fallbrookian Joan Maloof, Author of “Nature’s Temples: The Complex World of Old-Growth Forests”

FALLBROOK, Calif., 22 May, 2017—Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series and open mic, is please to present Joan Maloof and her newest book about trees, “Nature’s Temples: The Complex World of Old-Growth Forests” (Timber Press, November 2016), on Tuesday, June 13.

The reading, in the library’s community room, will be preceded by open mic for poetry and prose, and runs from 6 to 7:45 p.m.

Maloof is a part-time Fallbrook resident and a scientist and environmentalist. She has now published three books about trees and their integral relationship with human life. In “Nature’s Temples,” Maloof, founder and director of the Old-Growth Forest Network, explains the unique nature of old-growth forests and delivers a passionate argument for protecting the few that remain.

“Nature’s Temples” will be available for sale and signing.

Fallbrook library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

There is no July Writers Read. The next reading, Tuesday, August 22, will feature the launch of T. Jefferson Parker’s new political thriller, “The Room of White Fire.”

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or 760-522-1064.