Writers Read Celebrates National Poetry Month

FALLBROOK, CA. March 2017—Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series, invites the community to join a celebration of National Poetry month with two outstanding performance poets, Natalie Patterson and Conney D. Williams, on Tuesday, April 11. Both poets’ collections will be available for sale and signing.

The reading, in the library’s community room, will be preceded by open mic for poetry and prose, and runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Patterson, a “teaching artist,” has traveled the country teaching and performing at universities, colleges and high schools. Her poetry leaves no topic untouched, from body image to social justice and everything in between.

Williams is a repeat guest at Writers Read. His powerful, musical poetry energizes his audiences and encourages them to view life from a challenging perspective.

Join Writers Read, Natalie Patterson. Conney D. Williams and our open mic readers for a rousing celebration of poetry.

Fallbrook library is located at 124 S. Mission Road Fallbrook, CA

The next Writers Read, May 9, will feature Fallbrookian Wallace Tucker, science spokesperson for the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Chandra X-ray Center, and his new book, “Chandra’s Cosmos.”

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or 760-522-1064.

