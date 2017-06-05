WRITE ON, OCEANSIDE ! CELEBRATES LOCAL AUTHORS

This year, Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation, in partnership with Oceanside Public Library, invites the public to “Write On, Oceanside ! Literary Fair” that celebrates local authors with free events from June 22 to June 24.

On Thursday, June 22, authors from a wide variety of genres will be on hand to discuss, sell and sign their works at the Sunset Market in the Main Stage Lot from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Join us for a Page to Stage event on Friday, June 23, where readers will bring to life the words of featured writers like Where You Live author Andrew Roe, Thornton Sully and winners of the “Summer Shorts” plays competition at the Studio 219, next to the Sunshine Brooks Theatre, at 7 pm.

In the Civic Center Library Community Rooms on Saturday, June 24th there will be two panel presentations, “Writing on Oceanside : a journalist roundtable” at 10:30 am and “Publish or Perish: tips for unpublished authors” at 1 pm. The festival will close with a special book talk with acclaimed Oceanside author of The Mothers, Brit Bennet, at 3 pm. The Mothers, a New York Times bestselling novel, was named best book of the year by NPR, Entertainment Weekly, Vogue and more.

Event organizers and supporters from Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation, the Oceanside Public Library and Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and are pleased that “Write On, Oceanside !” has become popular with the community’s talented authors. All Write On, Oceanside events are free and open to the public.

Please visit the “Write On, Oceanside !” website at

http://www.ocaf.info/woo/ or call (760) 435-5600 for more information. To learn more about Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation, please visit www.ocaf.info.