“Would You Believe? GOP Bill Would Raise Tax Revenue – Democrats Say No”

In Case You Missed It:
Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
SACRAMENTO – The Democrat-controlled Senate Governance and Finance Committee recently blocked Senator Patricia Bates’ Senate Bill 1237, commonsense legislation that would have fixed an ambiguity in Proposition 13 regarding a change of ownership of commercial property. In an op-ed published in today’s Fox & Hounds Daily, Joel Fox highlights why special interests flexed their muscles and are setting up for a split-roll property tax fight in 2020 aimed at raising billions of dollars from homeowners and business properties.
Excerpted op-ed:
