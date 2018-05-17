“Would You Believe? GOP Bill Would Raise Tax Revenue – Democrats Say No”

SACRAMENTO – The Democrat-controlled Senate Governance and Finance Committee recently blocked Senator Patricia Bates’ Senate Bill 1237 , commonsense legislation that would have fixed an ambiguity in Proposition 13 regarding a change of ownership of commercial property. In an op-ed published in today’s Fox & Hounds Daily , Joel Fox highlights why special interests flexed their muscles and are setting up for a split-roll property tax fight in 2020 aimed at raising billions of dollars from homeowners and business properties. Excerpted op-ed:

Here’s a shocker-Republicans, taxpayer groups and business associations pushed a bill that would raise tax revenue but it was rejected by the Democrats in the Senate Governance and Finance Committee on the advice of unions, interest groups and others who always pine for more tax money. … The bill was Sen. Pat Bates’ SB 1237. … intent was to clear up legislative created ambiguity when a change of ownership of commercial property triggers a reassessment of that property for tax purposes. … estimated to raise $50 million in new revenue. Why wouldn’t public unions and so-called social justice groups want that increased revenue when buildings change hands? The answer is simple: the groups opposing SB 1237 want more. … If a split roll were to pass raising taxes on business properties that could mean up to $11 billion in new tax revenue every year. Opponents of the senate bill want billions, not mere millions, to cover pensions, salaries, and program costs. … Click here to read the full op-ed as published in Fox & Hounds Daily. If you would like to read more on the same issue, click here