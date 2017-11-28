Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  “Worlds Fare Christmas” For Gifts & Home Decor

“Worlds Fare Christmas” For Gifts & Home Decor

By   /  November 28, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Join us for the fun and see our newest arrivals! This will be at “It’s at Worlds Fare Christmas” located at 1243 East Vista Way in the Albertson’s shopping center in Vista.

Now at the World’s Fare Gifts & Home Decor, for Christmas! This collection includes beautiful hand stamped towels, table runner and apron. Also includes matching acrylic stemless wine glasses, handmade wool felt ornaments, and more. Beautifully Glittered Velvet Poinsettias and table top accessories too… Come and see this fabulous assortment exclusively at the World’s Fare Gifts & Home Decor. And don’t forget to visit “It’s A Worlds Fare Christmas” across the parking lot for a winter wonderland Christmas Ornaments, Gifts and Decor.

“World’s Fair” at 1223 E. Vista Way (between Bobier & Foothill Dr.), Vista

Visit the “Worlds Fare Christmas” located at 1243 East Vista Way, Vista

The “Burlap Rose”  Gifts & Home Decor (760) 723-1115 . 1127 S. Mission Rd. Fallbrook.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 41 mins ago on November 28, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 28, 2017 @ 12:29 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

PRESCHOOL PROGRAMS THRIVE IN VISTA UNIFIED

Read More →