SAN DIEGO – May 2017 – San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) and the Lyceum Galleries will host the art exhibit, “World in Solace: The Jewish Works of Boris Malkin,” from May 21 to June 19, 2017 as part of the 24th Annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival. The theatre will host an opening reception on June 12 at 6:30 PM before the 16th Annual Klezmer Summit featuring Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi, as well as San Diego’s popular brass band, EUPHORIA.

Boris Malkin (1908-1972) was a multi-disciplinary Belarusian artist who created hundreds of works utilizing a diverse array of mediums. Since 1924, Malkin’s art has been exhibited internationally in Russia, Europe and the United States, and can be found in permanent collections including the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, the State Tretyakov Gallery, the A.A. Bakhrushin State Central Theatre Museum and the National Art Museum of the Republic of Belarus.

Throughout his career, Boris Malkin experimented with various media and his works include oil paintings, watercolors, wood sculpture, monotypes and book graphics. Malkin’s work is full of lyricism and expressionism as well as a profound sentimentality towards themes and subjects that were deeply personal to him. This includes portraits of individuals, families and landscapes of the small Jewish towns, or shtetls, of Belarus, an Eastern European country formerly part of the Soviet Union.

Given that many of these scenes of Jewish life were created in the 1940s-1950s, the dark tones cast over the towns and people in Malkin’s work may be representative of the sentiment towards Jewish people in Russia that he perceived in his time there. At this time, the Soviet regime grew increasingly harsh towards Jewish citizens and art, first repressing the theaters and the Jewish artists and ultimately eradicating them. Malkin’s scenes and portraits are stark, but incredibly poignant, depictions of the moods and colors that Malkin observed in the familiar people and places of his youth.

All art is available for purchase. Please contact San Diego REP’s Front of House Management for more information.

Location: Lyceum Space – San Diego Repertory Theatre – 79 Horton Plaza – San Diego, CA 92101-6144

Parking: San Diego REP patrons may now park in the 225 Broadway Building (formerly the NBC Building) parking garage. Parking information will be sent upon purchase.

