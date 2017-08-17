Loading...
World Record For Our Veterans- 50,000 Push Ups In 24 Hours

August 17, 2017

Take a minute to check out Jeff “The Machine” Myers as he will attempt to break the world record for most push ups in 24 hours!  FIFTY THOUSAND Push Ups in 24 hours!!

Jeff is a very driven guy with a huge heart and has put his soul into training for this event all to bring awareness to our homeless veterans.

He was featured on ABC 7 Los Angeles and WSB-TV in Atlanta and has made it to several countries including an interview with a German TV station.It all takes place on August 19th and 20th  at Streamline Fitness in support of our veterans and Wounded Warrior Homes

 

