The “Wind & The Breeze” World Premier Starts May 16th!

Meet Sam. Sam is the legendary, undisputed, greatest emcee in Rockford, Illinois. Sam is waiting on a bridge for the Independence Day fireworks, but it is February and his closest friends need their hero. Sam is waiting on a sign, while his friends and their outsized dreams challenge him to a battle he can’t win. Sam is learning that love means letting go and that failure is in the eyes of the beholder. The Wind and the Breeze explores the politics of place, the unspoken expectations of friendship and what happens when we choose to stand our ground on shifting sands.

Nathan Alan Davis is a 2018 Whiting Award winner, which recognizes emerging writers based on the criteria of early-career achievement and the promise of superior literary work to come.

“Nathan Alan Davis is a genuine poet of the theatre, charting new territory for lyrical drama.” – Whiting Selection Committee

Featuring: Demetrius Clayton, Monique Gaffney, Nadia Guevara, Cortez L. Johnson, Chaz Shermil, and Terrell Donnell Sledge.

