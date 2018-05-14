Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  The “Wind & The Breeze” World Premier Starts May 16th!

The “Wind & The Breeze” World Premier Starts May 16th!

By   /  May 14, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meet Sam. Sam is the legendary, undisputed, greatest emcee in Rockford, Illinois. Sam is waiting on a bridge for the Independence Day fireworks, but it is February and his closest friends need their hero. Sam is waiting on a sign, while his friends and their outsized dreams challenge him to a battle he can’t win. Sam is learning that love means letting go and that failure is in the eyes of the beholder. The Wind and the Breeze explores the politics of place, the unspoken expectations of friendship and what happens when we choose to stand our ground on shifting sands.

Nathan Alan Davis is a 2018 Whiting Award winner, which recognizes emerging writers based on the criteria of early-career achievement and the promise of superior literary work to come.

“Nathan Alan Davis is a genuine poet of the theatre, charting new territory for lyrical drama.” – Whiting Selection Committee

Featuring: Demetrius ClaytonMonique GaffneyNadia GuevaraCortez L. JohnsonChaz Shermil, and Terrell Donnell Sledge.

 

 

or call 619-337-1525
Click here for show information

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on May 14, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 14, 2018 @ 2:11 pm
  • Filed Under: Travel

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Oceanside Theatre’s “Red” Proves Everything Is Not Black & White

Read More →