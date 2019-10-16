World Premiere of Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous” Rocks the Old Globe Stage

TR Robertson

As the audience filed into the Old Globe Theatre it was obvious that everyone was in for a Rock and Roll adventure. What everyone was anticipating was the World Premiere performance of Cameron Crowe's musical adaptation of his highly successful movie "Almost Famous". Crowe is an Academy Award winning writer and a San Diego native who wrote the screenplay for his movie "Almost Famous", released in 2000. The movie was a semi-autobiographical story of Crowe as a young journalist, embarking on what he hoped would be a career as a Rock and Roll critic and journalist.

Phots by Jim Carmody

This coming of age story would win Crowe the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album and now with the help of original music and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt, the story of William Miller’s 1973 adventures, beginning in San Diego, with the mythical band Stillwater, come to life. The music is resounding, the singing and acting outstanding, the staging is amazing and the audience embraced the story and the performance with thunderous applause as everyone “rocked out” with the final song “Everybody’s Coming Together” and “The Bows”. The musical has been slightly undated from the movie leaving out some of the dated and socially challenging jokes and many of the sexual situations the movie has are removed.

The musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin and his Design Team of Scenic Designer Derek McLane, Costume Designer David Zinn, Lighting Designer Natasha Katz, Sound Designer Peter Hylenski, Vocal Designer AnnMarie Milazzo, Choreographer Lorin Latarro and Production Stage Manager Anjee Nero. Bryan Perri directed the 12 piece orchestra that joined in with the Stillwater Band on stage as well as providing the music for a number of the songs in the performance. This award winning team has a combination of 11 Tony Awards and 332 Tony nominations.

Making his debut as the naive and energetic William Miller is Casey Likes. Casey plays the aspiring journalist with tremendous emotion and believability as he transitions from the nerdy high schooler, maturing ever-so-much along with way, as he experiences the crazy world of rock musicians of the 1970’s, as the travel on the road struggling to “make-it”. The character of Miller was Crowe’s inspiration as he experienced the same emotions as a 16 year old traveling with the Allman Brothers Band for several weeks, writing an article for the “Rolling Stone” and later interviewing some of the biggest names on the rock music scene. Crowe includes in his musical the Rock Critic Lester Bangs, an inspiration to Crowe’s early journalistic search. Bangs serves as the “voice of reason”, telling William to write with “honesty and to be unmerciful”. Award winning Broadway performer Rob Colletti plays Bangs. He wandered the aisles of the theatre prior to the opening, speaking with folks about the music scene.

Solea Pfeiffer plays the lead Bandaide (aka groupie), who will lead William down the road to his maturity and the person who aids him getting in with the rock group, Stillwater, to begin his journey. Solea has a beautiful voice shown in songs like “Penny and William”, “Anything’s Possible”, “The Night-Time Sky’s Got Nothing on You” and the soulful “Morocco” and joining William and Russell in the enchanting “Lost in New York City”. Penny Lane is somewhat based on Pennie Trumbull, a former member of The Flying Garter Girls, a band Crowe knew from the 1970’s and a person Crowe remains friends with today. Colin Donnell plays the leader of Stillwater, Russell Hammond. Russell is standoffish, secretive, and self-centered and Colin presents all of this with perfect poise as William struggles through much of the musical to reach-out to Russell for help on his article. Russell gives William his nickname, The Enemy”. William is also struggling with the fact that Russell and Penny seem to be developing a growing relationship. William and Russell perform one amazingly choreographed scene as they discuss the music business and life in general walking through a series of moving doors.

Other standout performances are given by Anika Larsen, an audience favorite, as William’s mother, Elaine Miller. Anika sings several songs in the musical that receives shout-outs from the audience as she expresses her concern for the path both of her children have chosen. Again, this character in the musical is loosely based on Crowe’s own mother, Alice Marie Crowe. Elaine is feisty, tell-it-like-it-is, and not afraid to stand-up to anyone, especially when it comes to the safety of her children. William always keeps his moms concerns in his thoughts. He refers to his mom as a combination of “Socrates and Kojac”. Anika has dynamic presentations of “He Knows Too Little”, “Listen to Me”, and the poignant “Elaine’s Lecture”. Also presenting memorable performances is Drew Gehling as the front man for Stillwater, Jeff Bebe. Drew is funny and has a powerful voice in the songs “Simple Man” and “I Come at Night”.

This musical has an amazing, talented cast to complement the leads, forming the Band-Aids, the Stillwater other band members and the remaining cast playing multiple roles. These include Matt Bittner (Larry Fellows), Chad Burris (Vic Nunez), Gerard Canonico (Dick Roswell), Julia Cassandra (Estrella), Brandon Contreras (Silent Ed Vallencourt), Sam Gravitte (Dennis Hope), Van Hughes (David Felton), Katie Ladner (Sapphire), Storm Lever (Polexia), Danny Lindgren (Swing), Alisa Melendez (Swing), Emily Schulthesis (Anita Miller), Daniel Sovich (Darryl), Libby Winters (Leslie) and Matthew C. Yee (Ben Fong-Torres).

“Almost Famous” has been extended to October 27th on stage at the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center Old Globe Theatre. Tickets are available at 619-234-5623 or go to www.TheOldGlobe.org.