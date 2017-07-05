World Premiere, Globe-commissioned New Comedy Ken Ludwig’s Robin Hood!

“Robin Hood” by Ken Ludwig – Directed by Jessica Stone on July 22 to– August 27, 2017 at Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre- Conrad Prebys Theatre Center

Inventive comic genius Ken Ludwig, whose Baskerville brought Sherlock Holmes to the Globe, is back with a brand-new Globe-commissioned world premiere comedy about another icon: Robin Hood!

Packed with thrills, romance, laughs, and great characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, Robin Hood! tells the timeless story of a hero of the people who takes on the powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two—you

Complete Cast and Creative Team Announced for 2017 Summer Season’s Globe-Commissioned World Premiere Comedy KEN LUDWIG’S ROBIN HOOD!

The Inventive Comic Genius Returns to the Globe Following Raves and SRO Houses for Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery Performances Run July 22 – August 27, with Opening Night on July 30

SAN DIEGO (June, 2017)—The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team of an exciting Globe-commissioned world premiere comedy, Ken Ludwig’s Robin Hood! The two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright and inventive comic genius is back at the Globe following the smash success of Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, which broke box office records in 2015. Director Jessica Stone also returns to the Globe, where she helmed the hit productions of Arms and the Man and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Packed with thrills, romance, laughs, and great characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, Robin Hood! tells the timeless story of a hero of the people who takes on the powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two—you won’t want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun! It will play July 22 – August 27, 2017, with opening night on July 30, in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Single tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.

Robin Hood will be played by Daniel Reece (Belleville, The Realistic Joneses at Yale Repertory Theatre), joined by Michael Boatman (Broadway’s “Master Harold”…and the Boys, “Spin City”) as Prince John, Kevin Cahoon (Love’s Labor’s Lost at the Globe, Hedwig and the Angry Inch Off Broadway) as The Sheriff of Nottingham, Manoel Felciano (Globe’s Twelfth Night, Broadway’s Amélie, Sweeney Todd) as Sir Guy of Gisbourne, Meredith Garretson (Private Policy at Signature Theatre Company) as Maid Marian, Andy Grotelueschen (Fiasco’s Into the Woods and The Imaginary Invalid at the Globe) as Friar Tuck, Suzelle Palacios (student in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program) as Doerwynn, and Paul Whitty (Amélie and Once on Broadway) as Little John.