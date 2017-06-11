WORKSHOP – Write Using 6

Improve your writing skills with this 4-part workshop designed to increase your use of the 5 senses (taste, touch, smell, hearing, and vision) plus a 6th sense such as intuition or ESP. Sessions include experiential and creative writing assignments, readings, sharing, and critique. Bring your projects. Great for fiction and non-fiction writers of all genres!

Given by Janet F. Williams, editor and award-winning author. Four consecutive Sundays, July 9th through July 30th from 1 – 3 pm at the new Green Art House, 31474 Golf Club Drive, Bonsall. $99.00 plus $10 materials fee. To register, call Richard at 951-526-8055. For more information view flyer at: http://bit.ly/2seD8Dd