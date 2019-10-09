Workshop to Help Business Prepare for Power Outages

SAN DIEGO, CA (October 7, 2019) – As the potential for power outages increases, both unexpected and planned during wildfire threats, businesses are looking for solutions to help them prepare for electrical disruptions.

North County San Diego business owners can learn how energy efficiency can help prepare their operations for power outages while reducing monthly utility costs at a free workshop sponsored by the San Diego Regional Green Business Network.

The Energy Resiliency through Energy Efficiency workshop will be held at the Vista Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 24. A panel of energy experts will provide an overview of measures businesses can implement now and benefit from participating in money-saving incentive and rebate programs.

San Diego Gas & Electric representatives will discuss the programs and tools the utility has available to help better manage utility costs and prepare for power outages. Experts from the Center for Sustainable Energy and the San Diego Green Building Council will discuss how to prioritize energy upgrades and how battery energy storage and other advanced systems can provide businesses with energy resiliency, as well as available rebates.

A special guest speaker from Dr. Bronner’s, a San Diego Green Business Network member, will discuss how the company was able to implement sustainability measures, such as LED lighting, electric vehicle charging equipment and a solar energy system, to offset about 50% of their electricity use.

The San Diego Regional Green Business Network provides opportunities to engage in workshops, events and community recognition programs designed to facilitate actions that improve the environment and boost economic growth.

Learn more and register for the workshop by visiting GreenBizSD.Org/Events.