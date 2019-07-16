Woodstock X Held At Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum

Vista, CA — The ” Woodstock Summer Jam ” VHS All Class Reunion. Classes from Vista High School gathered at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum to celebrate and renew old friendships. Class photos were taken by the Rez Radio FM hippie bus.

This year the music for the Woodstock X Finale finale was The Greg Douglass Band, former guitarist for Steve Miller, Eddy Money & Greg Khin. Two other bands also performed over the weekend.

Maggie & Frank Gamillo

Since 2006 Frank Gamillo and his wife, Maggie have hosted what they called Woodstock. Each year they worked to bring Vista Highs School alumni together. However, Frank has decided this was the last one he would host.

The two day event features, food, music, raffles, a potluck. Alumni gathered at different locations around town days before the event. Such as breakfast at Coyote Cafe, an evening at Wildwood Crossing, even dinner Peppertree and at El Ranchero.

VHS Alumni came from allover, this year winners of coming the farthest were Tim and Lyn Sherman (class of 1974) from Virginia.

Frank estimated at least 300 Vista alumni attended the event this year. So sad to see such a great event come to an end…maybe a class or group will pick up the idea and keep it going. Here is a sample of some of the photos taken by those in attendance. Look closely you might see someone you know…