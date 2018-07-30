Woodstock IX Begins On Friday

EVENT INFO:

There will be 2 nights of fun & music with some great “Classic Rock” bands & will begin on Friday Night August 3 at 5:00pm with our “potluck” dinner & the Music will start at 6:00 & go until 10:00 with (1) band playing.

Saturday August 4 is the “main event” day & will begin at 1:00pm & will finish up at 10:00pm with (2) “Classic Rock” bands playing.

COST FOR THE EVENT: PLEASE READ CAREFULLY AS THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS, SO PLEASE PLAN ACCORDINGLY

PAYMENT INFO:

If you pay with check or money order make it out to:

Frank Gamillo – mail to: 1130 Adobe Norte Ave, Fallbrook, CA 92028

If you are using your paypal account for payment, just use my email address which is bajafrankg@aol.com .

COST IS FOR ADMISSION ONLY: If you are attending both nights the cost is $30.00 for Adults. $15 for Children 16 of age & under.

If you are attending one of the nights, the cost is $15.00 for Adults & $5.00 for Children 16 yrs of age or younger.

The event is child friendly, all I ask is that you keep an eye on your child that is attending.