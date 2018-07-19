Woodstock IX VHS All Class Reunion!

This event is going to be a “down scaled” version of my former “Woodstock” VHS All Class Reunions” & will be held at the Tractor Museum Campgrounds only!

It will be easier on everyone including myself, as there will be no need to carry your Lawn Chairs, Coolers etc up to the big stage area from the parking lot or campgrounds. It will be really nice if you are camped there because you won’t have far to go at all to the event area. Parking is also closer from the main lot to the campground area.

EVENT INFO: There will be 2 nights of fun & music with some great “Classic Rock” bands & will begin on Friday Night August 3 at 5:00pm with our “potluck” dinner & the Music will start at 6:00 & go until 10:00 with (1) band playing.

Saturday August 4 is the “main event” day & will begin at 1:00pm & will finish up at 10:00pm with (2) “Classic Rock” bands playing.

Cost for the event: PLEASE READ CAREFULLY AS THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS, SO PLEASE PLAN ACCORDINGLY

Cost is for admission only: If you are attending both nights the cost is $30.00 for Adults. $15 for Children 16 of age & under.

If you are attending one of the nights, the cost is $15.00 for Adults & $5.00 for Children 16 yrs of age or younger.

The event is child friendly, all I ask is that you keep an eye on your child that is attending.

Please state on you payment if you will be attending both nights or just one night.Include the names of the people that you are sending the payment for. There will be a check-in table each day and security will be checking for wrist band each day!

PAYMENT INFO:

If you pay with check or money order make it out to:

Frank Gamillo – mail to: 1130 Adobe Norte Ave, Fallbrook, CA 92028

If you are using your paypal account for payment, just use my email address which is bajafrankg@aol.com . To send your money do not use a credit through paypal, because I get charged 2% =. 30 cents of the amount. Paypal accounts are free and easy to set up. There is also a section on paypal where you can send me anote and let me know who you are paying for.

This is a prepaid event and as always I depend on your early sign ups to make this happen, so if you can attend please send in your payment early. This makes covering expenses easier and helps pay for the big expense of a million dollar liability policy for us to be there.

CAMPING & PAYMENT INFO, PLEASE READ CAREFULLY...This is what really inspires me to continue these events, the fun & fellowship that we have during the week & leading up to the event day/days with the VHS crew at the campgrounds is such a blast! We originally started out with just a few nights of camping, but it just wasn’t enough & went too quick so more nights have been added since!

Camping will begin on Monday July 30th & will finish up on Sunday morning August 5th.

The Camping cost remains the same at $10.00 a night per RV, Tent, Truck etc & will not be paid to myself, but at the Tractor Museum office upon your arrival & your receipt will be taped to your RV Windshield. DON’T INCLUDE IT WITH YOUR EVENT ADMISSION PLEASE! The cost is for “dry camping” only, meaning there are no “hookups” but you do get the use of the “dump station” when you leave or while you are there.

There are NO DESIGNATED CAMPSITES & it’s first come first serve, there is plenty of room at the grounds so don’t worry. By experience, if there is a favorite spot that you like, you better bring your rig in on Monday to grab the spot even if you stay or not.

There are public restrooms nearby, but no showering facilities.

VERY IMPORTANT: You must bring your RV or RV rental in by Thursday evening at the latest, as the campgrounds will be shut down to “Foot Traffic” only on Friday and the rest of the weekend!

NOT ALLOWED at event: no drugs – including cannabis or hard liquor. Beer and wine only. Also No Dogs, ATV’S, Golf Carts or Motorcycles allowed at the campground,.

I’m looking forward to seeing all the VHS friends again and I urge you if you have never attended, check it out because it is a great time…FG

Also available will be even t tee shirt s and VHS Coffee mugs & tees for sale