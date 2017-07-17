Loading...
“Woodstock” Held At PepperTree This Year

What an incredible evening! VHS Alumni showed up in force with a record crowd to the PepperTree event Saturday night! It was so awesome seeing and renewing friendships of  all the friends that  attended VHS.  No “Woodstock” event this year but was  just as much fun for sure!

Again, Danny  & Linda  Villasenor  owners of PepperTree Frosty  co-hosted the event with Woodstock founder Frank Gamillo. The “Gone Blonde” Band played hits from the 60’s to the 90’s .  When the band took a break  Jerry Williamson DJ  played music.

And the party rages on in Vista . . VHS Summer Get Together 2017 @ the Peppertree Frosty . . Thanks for the good times Frank Gamillo and Danny n Linda Villasenor . . 🙂 Way to host a party !!!

Posted by J.c. Wynne on Saturday, July 15, 2017

Classes from all years seemed to be represented, one class was  advertising their 40th reunion in late August.  One lady asked if anyone from class 51 was there, another came from Lake Tahoe, and others were locals.

Clifford Eddy/Rachel Clifford Eddy  helped set up early in the day in the heat & hung his awesome colorful banner on the wall of  PepperTree where attendees could sign the banner.

Each year Frank Gamillo works tirelessly to bring all Vista High School Alumni together for a fun time.  Danny Villasenor  said “Wait until next year.”

 

