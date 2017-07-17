“Woodstock” Held At PepperTree This Year

What an incredible evening! VHS Alumni showed up in force with a record crowd to the PepperTree event Saturday night! It was so awesome seeing and renewing friendships of all the friends that attended VHS. No “Woodstock” event this year but was just as much fun for sure!

Again, Danny & Linda Villasenor owners of PepperTree Frosty co-hosted the event with Woodstock founder Frank Gamillo. The “Gone Blonde” Band played hits from the 60’s to the 90’s . When the band took a break Jerry Williamson DJ played music.

And the party rages on in Vista . . VHS Summer Get Together 2017 @ the Peppertree Frosty . . Thanks for the good times Frank Gamillo and Danny n Linda Villasenor . . 🙂 Way to host a party !!! Posted by J.c. Wynne on Saturday, July 15, 2017

Classes from all years seemed to be represented, one class was advertising their 40th reunion in late August. One lady asked if anyone from class 51 was there, another came from Lake Tahoe, and others were locals.