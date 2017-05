GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) recently held a New Member Social. CWONC welcomes community minded women who want to become involved in our group and make a difference in their community. If you are new to the area or looking to expand your base of friends this is a wonderful way to meet new people! Meetings are held the second Monday of each month (except August) at the San Marcos Senior Center, 111 Richmar, San Marcos from 6-8 PM. www.cwonc.org.