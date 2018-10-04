Women’s Financial Freedom Tour – Re: Empowering Women Towards Financial Freedom

October 4, 2018 – Vista, CA – Leslie Juvin-Acker, Chief Happiness Officer at Leslie Inc. will be visiting the Vista Public Library on Monday, October 22 and Indigo Dragon Center on Thursday, October 25 to discuss how one can change their relationship with money and

overcome financial worries. Her new book, The Money Formula, promises to do just that in 7 steps and 15 minutes or less.

These two events are the first in a series of local events part of the Women’s Financial Freedom Tour, a platform where women can have honest conversations on financial stress and worries. Leslie Juvin-Acker is an executive coach for over 10 years training senior level executives at global companies, such as IBM and Facebook. She’s helped thousands find career success and achieve personal happiness.

At the events, Leslie will share her personal story of overcoming working poverty and domestic violence, to now being able to offer a resource that will help others achieve abundant success. Geared towards women, the tour aims to raise awareness on working poverty, financial literacy, and empower women to gain confidence in making financial decisions.

In partnership with Home Start, a local non-profit, a portion of book sale proceeds sold on the tour will be donated to the San Diego organization to continue their mission of ending child abuse and supporting healthy families.

The Women’s Financial Freedom Tour is generously supported by Carrasco Creative Media and WS Radio. For more information about these events, the Women’s Financial Freedom Tour, and Leslie Juvin-Acker, please visit www.leslieinc.org/freedomtour or contact Ana Gomez, VP of Business Development at 347-748-0513.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Women’s Financial Freedom Tour Launch Event

WHEN: Monday, October 22 at 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Vista Public Library, 700 Eucalyptus Avenue, Vista, CA 92084

WHY: To raise awareness on working poverty, financial literacy and empower women to change

their relationship with money. COST: Free to attend; Portion of proceeds from book sales will be donated to Home Start Inc.

RSVP: Email workhappy@leslieinc.org

WHAT: Women’s Financial Freedom Talk – Encinitas

WHEN: Thursday, October 25 at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Indigo Dragon Center, 451 La Veta Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024

WHY: To raise awareness on working poverty, financial literacy and empower women to change

their relationship with money. COST: Tickets are $20, includes signed copy of The Money Formula. Portion of proceeds from

book sales will be donated to Home Start Inc. RSVP: Call Tracy Lummins, Indigo Dragon Center, at 760.652.1116

About Leslie Juvin-Acker… Leslie Juvin-Acker is President and Chief Happiness officer at Leslie Inc., a management consulting firm that teaches emotional intelligence skills to drive productivity and organizational harmony. Leslie grew up as part of the working poor in a Habitat for Humanity home. Her mother is a former child prostitute. She is a survivor of domestic violence and postpartum depression and anxiety. Since 2008, Leslie has helped over 30,000 professionals advance their careers and increase their net worth as a career and executive coach.

Visit www.leslieinc.org.

About The Money Formula … Like most people, you probably know more than one family member or friend with an unhealthy

relationship to money who can’t seem to break free no matter what they try to do– save, budget,and cut down on spending. Perhaps you constantly worry about money. Maybe you’ve tried every way to earn more money but can’t seem to break through. Sadly, this is the reality for millions of Americans who live and die in debt. The Money Formula book by Leslie Juvin-Acker is a of 7 step method that gets to the roots of self-sabotaging financial behaviors AND teaches you how to correct them for good. For more information, visit www.leslieinc.org.