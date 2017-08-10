The Vista Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business Women’s Event entitled Women Who Will: The Power & Purpose of Phenomenal Women: Stories that Inspire, Educate & Elevate! Women Who Will will take place on Saturday September 9 at Cal State San Marcos from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm. Come enjoy food, wine, networking, shopping, and inspiring speakers.
Guest Speakers:
Level 10 Confidence
Margrette Lamkin
Independent Beauty Consultant Mary Kay
Communicating with Different Personality Types
Kristin Frade
Co-Owner Sparked Up, Inc.
Women Will Lead!
Dr. Raj Pillai, Ph.D.
Professor of Leadership California State University San Marcos
