Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Women Who Will: The Power & Purpose of Phenomenal Women

Women Who Will: The Power & Purpose of Phenomenal Women

By   /  August 10, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
Women Who Will

The Vista Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business Women’s Event entitled Women Who Will: The Power & Purpose of Phenomenal Women: Stories that Inspire, Educate & Elevate! Women Who Will will take place on Saturday September 9 at Cal State San Marcos from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.  Come enjoy food, wine, networking, shopping, and inspiring speakers.
Guest Speakers:
Margrette Lampkin
Level 10 Confidence
Margrette Lamkin
Independent Beauty Consultant
Mary Kay
Kristin Frade
Communicating with Different Personality Types
Kristin Frade
Co-Owner
Sparked Up, Inc.
Dr. Raj Pallai
Women Will Lead!
Dr. Raj Pillai, Ph.D.
Professor of Leadership
California State University San Marcos
Sponsored by:
Cal State University of San Marcos
Reserve Your Ticket Today:
760-726-1122
Individual Ticket –
$50 Click for More Info
Table of 8 – $400
Sponsorship OptionsVendor Opportunities:
Exhibit to 200 Leading
Women
Vista Chamber of Commerce  760-726-1122
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 8 hours ago on August 10, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 10, 2017 @ 11:20 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Public Arts Commission Hosts Reception For The Artists

Read More →