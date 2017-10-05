Loading...
A Women Veterans Forum – Oct 13 

October 5, 2017

Women Veteran Forum Active duty, veterans, and military-connected individuals are invited to attend the inaugural Women Veterans Forum. This event for San Diego State University’s new Women Veterans Success Program is presented in partnership with County Supervisor Bill Horn and the County of San Diego and with the support of many local veteran organizations.  This forum provides women veterans opportunities to build a network and create a community of fellow veterans. Participants will also learn about VA benefits, women veterans’ resources, professional development, and education. More info.

 

The Women Veterans Forum, “Be the Change”, is hosted by San Diego State University and presented in partnership with County Supervisor Bill Horn and the County of San Diego and with the support of many local veteran organizations. We invite all active duty, veteran, and military-connected individuals to attend. The event will take place in Montezuma Hall in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

The forum will empower and engage women veterans and attendees in areas of personal, professional, and academic successes. Themed around the development of passion and perseverance, it will include keynote speakers, breakout sessions, resource fair, and “Building your Network” opportunity.

As a first of its kind in San Diego County, this forum is meant to provide an opportunity for women veterans to learn about resources including VA benefits, Women Veteran specific services, professional development, and educational pursuit. It provides an opportunity to network with other organizations and will offer tangible take-aways for individual development.

We invite you to attend this kick-off event for SDSU’s Women Veterans Success Program. The forum is free to attend including parking.

Attire is business casual (dress pants or skirt with collared shirt or dress).

DATE AND TIME: Fri, October 13, 2017 – 9:00 AM – 5:30 PM PDT

LOCATION: Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union – Montezuma Hall, 6075 Aztec Circle Drive, San Diego, CA 92182

