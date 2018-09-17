Loading...
Women Making History at Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum

By   /  September 17, 2018  /  No Comments

We are also participating with the Smithsonian Magazine for Museum Day on Saturday September 22nd from 10 am to 4 pm. The theme this year is Women Making History, where we will be hosting an exclusive Scavenger Hunt! We’ll also have tractor and train rides operating plus the weavers, blacksmiths, model trains, and farmhouse will be open.  2040 N Santa Fe Ave, Vista  10 am to 4 pm

FREE ADMISSION!
