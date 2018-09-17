We are also participating with the Smithsonian Magazine for Museum Day on Saturday September 22nd from 10 am to 4 pm. The theme this year is Women Making History, where we will be hosting an exclusive Scavenger Hunt! We’ll also have tractor and train rides operating plus the weavers, blacksmiths, model trains, and farmhouse will be open. 2040 N Santa Fe Ave, Vista 10 am to 4 pm
Women Making History at Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum
FREE ADMISSION!
