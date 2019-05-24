Women Help Women

MARIE WALDRON, State Assemblymember

As a member of the bipartisan Legislative Women’s Caucus, my colleagues and I have been working on new laws that could benefit you or women you know.

– The Childcare Professional Development Act (AB 324) – This bill expands professional development opportunities for childcare providers.

– Improving Maternal Mental Health (AB 577) – This bill would extend Medi-Cal benefits for pregnant women to ensure they receive important mental health care during and after their pregnancy.

– Compensation for Human Trafficking Victims (AB 629) – helps victims of human trafficking for the economic costs they have suffered because of the crime.

– And we have also advanced bills to exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from sales taxes, which the Governor has included in his most recent budget proposal.

I am honored to have the opportunity to promote sound legislative policies and budget priorities that will improve the well-being of women, children, and families in our district and in California.





