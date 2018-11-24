“Women at War” Speaks Reality From the Heart at CSU San Marcos

Suze Diaz — Weeks ago, I had the absolute pleasure of speaking with playwright/director Dr. Rebecca Johanssen before the debut of her documentary play, “Women at War”, at California State University San Marcos’ Performance Hall for the October 30th article “‘Women at War’ To Reveal The Reality” in thevistapress.com. After I had written the article and read other interviews about the play, I was looking forward to the pre-show reception and stage performance for the November 8th showing.

Judy Bauerlein Ph.D., Program Director for CSU San Marcos’ theater program, was thrilled that so far, the first two nights of the four-day run was sold out. The supportive interest in the show was incredible, as a great crowd of students gathered, waiting for entry on the evening I attended.

CSU San Marcos’ theater arts curriculum offers three programs: B.A. Visual and Performing Arts: Theater Option (a multidisciplinary approach to the arts in the framework of a dynamic experiential, theoretical, and technological environment); Minor in Theater (a brief, yet comprehensive, introduction to the study and practice of theatre that combines theoretical and studio courses) and coming in Fall 2019, B.A. in Theater (a broad perspective on the literature, history, creative practices that offers a stimulating blend of cultural diversity, critical analysis, and hands-on experience). This addition brings the distinction as the first and only B.A. in Theater in North County. In addition to innovative performance training, creative leadership roles and rigorous theory and dramatic literature courses, students are able to collaborate with some of San Diego’s leading professional theaters and present a number of stage productions that provide a well-rounded, inclusive education in a supportive environment.

Sheradyn Luro (Soldier 1), Brittany Escobedo (Soldier 3) and Nina Watts (The Captain) are three of the four actors who are currently attending the theater curriculum at CSU San Marcos. The fourth actor, Joy Cooper (Soldier 2), is attending theater curriculum at Palomar College but has performed on the CSU San Marcos’ stage in the past. Each artist has had extensive acting experiences throughout their academic journey and with the wonderful opportunity of receiving the Instructional Related Activities grant from the CSUSM, they are able to work with and mentored by professional artists such as Dr. Johannsen to bring the initial solo performances in London and Edinburgh to San Marcos.

This unique biographical play is a recollection of interviews verbatim from women soldiers in the US Army that Dr. Johannsen met, who was part of an entire unit of the Female Engagement Team (FET) that was specifically created for the company mission deployment to Afghanistan in 2012-2013. From readings in San Diego two years ago to a one-woman performance to a four-character production, this stage presentation has been an amazing fulfillment of Dr. Johanssen’s dream. The dedication and commitment to bring these women’s stories to life reflects a heartfelt, satisfying accomplishment. As Dr. Johanssen graciously welcomed and thanked those in the audience for attending, she introduced one of the original members of the Female Engagement Team (FET) who made the special trip to be present.

A solemn opening scene gave an alarming feeling in the disturbed silence as it progressed to background sounds of what could only be described as the frightening sounds of war. The first three soldiers presented themselves to give an account of where each were in their lives when the opportunity arose to join the Army (be “something bigger than myself”) and to be a part of the Female Engagement Team (FET). The narrative of what these female solders had to handle in all aspects of being a part of this particular mission is heart wrenching. Dealing with stereotypes and frustrations of trying to keep things on the straight road with male superiors and keep a constant reminder of “don’t be that woman”, relating to some of the scenarios that arose. The level of effort the members of the team had to accomplish above and beyond to remind the superiors that they are “here to do my job” and not give the satisfaction that they “couldn’t carry their weight” and they “wouldn’t give up” was noted in symbolic props and movements showing the burdens of responsibility carried, struggling to keep things balanced as they went through many challenges.

Sheradyn Luro, Brittany Escobedo and Joy Cooper intensely portrayed their characters in a tremendously powerful emotional way that captured the heartstrings and absorbed the audience into their distressed account of what the reality is in the everyday occurrences for the female soldier. As they integrated themselves with the women they encountered in Afghanistan, they also dealt with the realization, as they got to know them daily on a personal level, that these women were someone’s mothers, sisters, cousins and aunts. Attempting to make sense of the internal dilemmas they struggled with of their gut-wrenching experiences while trying to consistently do their job turned to agonizing sorrow when they learned the Taliban later killed the women they had gotten close to with the question continually echoing in their minds, “Who would take care of the children?” Nina Watts’ character as “The Captain” was in silent performance as she expertly communicated her character’s internal traumatic dialog through movement and expressive dance. As the play progressed, empathy emerged from the audience as the soldiers spoke of learning coping mechanisms to get themselves back to a “normal” life for when they came home with the undertaking of long-term processing and healing.

Not only was the play an extraordinary potent showcase of the FET’s experiences, the post-discussion was equally compelling. During the Q&A, former FET veteran Sevrine Banks conveyed that to see the play with the passion in which it was performed and with accurate dialog has been healing. After viewing the story being told, she hoped the show expands to help others. She felt the actors chosen instinctively performed their roles and faithfully portrayed her sister soldiers. It was an astounding moment when it was revealed to the audience that the other FET members had sent their personal uniforms for the actors to wear during the performance. Dramatization of The Captain’s story who did not have interaction with the others but only through movement was a stunning impact to bring across the mental state of her scarred experiences when it was later found out she had taken her life.

According to the Foundation for Women Warriors, women veterans are the fastest growing population of veterans and also the fastest growing population of homeless veterans. Most report that they feel disconnected from their communities, does not receive much recognition as veterans; experience housing instability, military sexual harassment and sexual trauma. One fourth experience PTSD, suicides have increased in the past 13 years and post 9/11, have the largest share of unemployment. This organization is committed to these women; honoring their service by helping them empower their future by achieving success in many aspects of their lives through resource assistance programs.

Dr. Johannsen’s vigorous determination for future presentations of the play is that it escalates to a fully funded tour through more theaters and many US military bases; bridging the gap between the military and the civilian public; prompting many meaningful conversations and making connections on issues seen differently. Since we last spoke, she was able to give confirmation that new developments toward this path have occurred but was not yet at liberty to say in what fashion. It is weeks later and the impact of what was demonstrated on stage is still felt. It is definitely a necessary story that commands to be told.

