The Woman’s Club of Vista Supports HOBY

Two students from Vista High School shared their HOBY 2016 experiences with The Woman’s Club of Vista recently. Declaring the three-day conference the “best days of our lives” Jason Folsom and Taran Ahluwalia have returned to Vista and are now volunteering as tutors in local elementary schools. They work with Vista High School teacher David Hanlon in the Character Leaders program.The Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program, founded in 1958, inspires and develops a global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation.

For many years, The Woman’s Club of Vista has supported sophomore students from local high schools who learn leadership skills, share, and connect with students from Southern California, and bring back their experiences to enrich their schools and the community. For the 2016 HOBY Conference, The Woman’s Club of Vista supported students from Vista High School, Rancho Buena Vista High School, and Mission Vista High School.

