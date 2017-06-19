The Woman’s Club of Vista Scholarship Winners Supporting Our Graduates – Our Future Hope

Nancy B Jones…In a tradition that stretches back for years, students who received scholarships from The Woman’s Club of Vista and staff representatives joined the Club for the annual Scholarships Luncheon in June.

The Club awarded a total of $12,000 in scholarships to students at six Vista high schools in 2017 – Murray High, Guajome Park Academy, Rancho Buena Vista High, Vista High, Mission Vista High, and North County Trade Tech High.

Introduced by member Carolyn Chiriboga, the adult representatives from the schools shared about their students’ achievements – their GPA’s, their community involvement – but then the students themselves got to thank the Club members for their scholarship support and speak about their challenges, successes, and plans for the future.

Graduated from Murray High, Erica Resendiz conquered challenges including attending multiple schools, and she completed the credits needed to graduate weeks early. “I know how to handle it” were the words that pulled her through. She plans to be a medical interpreter.

Hannah Silos was Valedictorian of the class of 2017 at Guajome Park Academy and graduated with a full IB diploma; her IB project was a field day which she organized and passed on to others to continue. She appreciated the support of her teachers and classmates. She will be attending UC Irvine in the fall and plans to work in biomedical engineering since she loves math. She has been inspired to go out in the world and help others.

Ruben (Derek) Hernandez plans to attend community college.

Alyssa Graff graduated from Mission Vista High School, and sings opera. She plans to attend BYU-Provo to major in vocal performance and music education.

After a soccer injury, Jennifer Spears from MVHS was inspired to study nursing. She enjoys caring for people and is doing CNA training this summer. She will be attending MiraCosta College in the fall with plans to transfer to a 4-year college.

Jenna Steffan found North County Trade Tech to be just what she needed – and worked on construction projects all four years. She took on leadership roles in Key Club and intramural basketball. She will be attending Brightwood College for medical training.

A passion for leadership led Maggie Ross to serve as ASB president at Rancho Buena Vista High; she graduated with honors as an AP scholar. She was active in sports. This fall, she will be attending UC Davis to study toward a biomedical engineering degree since she too likes math.

Patrick Fernandez took advantage of challenging classes and graduated with a full IB diploma from RBV. He will be studying biology at MiraCosta with plans to transfer to UCSD or UCSB.

Sam Van Gundy from Vista High School dedicated himself to community service and was a member of Character Leaders for all of his high school career. He promoted inclusion of special needs students by working with Best Buddies and Top Soccer. He will be attending MiraCosta College in the fall and then will transfer to a 4-year college to study business finance and sports science.

With a stirring speech about our responsibilities to our Earth, Carl Hughes from Vista High School also shared his personal growth toward confidence. He has learned to “Live each day to the fullest” and encouraged everyone to improve our world and improve ourselves. He will “Envision success” as he attends Cal State San Marcos in the fall to study business marketing.

In closing, Carolyn Chiriboga shared her heart-felt thanks all the recipients and adult representatives for attending this inspirational event. She wished all of the 2017 recipients the best in their future endeavors.