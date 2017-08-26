The Woman’s Club of Vista Scholarship Fundraiser At Mama ‘n Papa’s Pizza Grotto

Loading...
August 26, 2017

The Scholarship Committee for The  Woman’s Club of Vista has scheduled a fundraiser on Tuesday, September 19th from 4- 9 pm. The committee presents awards at schools’ Recognition and Graduation ceremonies, students share their future goals and continuing education plans.

All proceeds purchased that night with the flyer will go to the Club for scholarships! So let’s get out and make it  HUGE success!

Print out the attached flyer and email it to all your friends and relatives!!!

Mama ‘n Papa’s Pizza Grotto at 988 Civic Center Drive, Vista

