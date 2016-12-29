The Woman’s Club of Vista Says “Get Our Community Involved”

General Federation of Women’s Clubs

​ The Woman’s Club of Vista ​GFWC ​ is proud to support Heifer International which directly helps families to become self-sufficient through community building, education, training and gifts of livestock. ​

Please contact womansclubofvista@gmail.com if you are able to support this wonderful organization.​ Our Club has already donated over $1500 this year! ​Contributions are still being DOUBLED so now is a great time​ ​to step forward with ​your support.

You can help TWICE the number of families move from poverty to self-reliance. Every gift until the new year is doubled dollar for dollar – but only is you act before the new year.

Or donate:

womansclubofvista@gmail.com

Or at http://www.heiferfoundation.org/ So that GFWC helps families around the world with Heifer’s mission.

SPREAD THE WORD Heifer works with families around the world to lift themselves out of poverty and strengthen their communities.

www.womansclubofvista.org

http://www.heiferfoundation.org/

https://www.heifer.org/campaign/general-federation-womens-clubs-gfwc.html